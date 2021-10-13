Watch
18-year-old shot in chest, arm at Chula Vista park

Posted at 7:10 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 22:10:42-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista Police are investigating after a man was shot at a South Bay park Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to SDG&E Park on the 1400 block of Hilltop Drive around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers located 18-year-old Adrian Gonzales suffering from gunshot wounds to his left arm and chest.

Gonzales was taken to the hospital and is believed to be in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators later learned that a group of people, including Gonzales, gathered in the park for a fight when an unknown suspect fired a handgun, striking the victim before leaving the scene.

Police said the motive of the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
