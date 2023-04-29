1 person killed in National City I-805 crash

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - One man was killed and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Saturday in a traffic collision on Interstate 805 near the 43rd Street off-ramp in the National City area, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash involving multiple vehicles was reported at 9:08 a.m. Saturday, the CHP said.

A small work truck with two men inside was going southbound on I-805 when it collided with a large commercial flatbed truck carrying a Catapiller bulldozer tractor, according to OnScene TV. The large truck did not stop, the video news service said.

The smaller truck went off the freeway to the right shoulder and hit a freeway light pole, bringing it down, OnScene TV said. The truck rolled down the embankment to the southbound 43rd Street on-ramp to the southbound I- 805 and both men were ejected.

One man was declared dead at the scene. The other man was rushed to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, the video service said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene at 9:30 a.m.

