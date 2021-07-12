1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting near Otay Mesa border crossing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting early Monday morning near the Otay Mesa border crossing, police said.

San Diego police were notified of the shooting shortly before 4:45 a.m. near the Otay Mesa port of entry on Paseo Internacional, Officer Sarah Foster said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border, then the two victims walked through the border crossing to the U.S. side, Foster said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, the officer said. The woman was pronounced dead and the man was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Their ages were not immediately available.

SDPD homicide detectives were investigating the shooting.