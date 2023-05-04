South Bay friends cooking up hot meals for hungry migrants at San Ysidro border

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - As hungry migrants gather near San Ysidro with Title 42 set to expire, two South Bay friends are cooking up some aid.

On Thursday morning, after a quick trip the grocery store, friends Daisie Lozano and Jackie Hernandez get right to cooking at the home of Lozano’s cousin in National City.

The day of cooking comes, after days of watching news coverage and watching images of hungry migrants gathering at the border.

“It’s heartbreaking to see them. No one should have to go through that,” said Lozano. “It was in my heart all day, and I told my husband, ‘We’re going to go feed them.’”

The two friends, who have also cooked meals for the homeless at their church, are now planning to serve up spaghetti at the border.

It’s probably a long time since they've had a home-cooked meal … The fact we’re cooking a homemade meal, it gives them that hope to feel at home again,” said Hernandez.

"Making it at home is more from the heart and shows love for them,” said Lozano.

On this day, they bought enough food to make about 200 spaghetti meals. They're hoping to gather food donations and recruit enough volunteers for a daily food trip to the border.

“If someone could volunteer with a bigger kitchen, imagine what we could do with a big kitchen,” said Lozano.

Hours after the cooking began, the two were at the border, serving up their meals.

“It’s about humanity, shows people care about them, and will go the extra mile for them,” said Lozano.

The two women are also gathering blankets and tents for the migrants. Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can email Daisie.resource@gmail.com.

