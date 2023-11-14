South Bay couple suing Airbnb over pool death of 2-year-old daughter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A South Bay couple is filing a lawsuit two years after the death of their little girl, who was found in the pool of their vacation rental in Puerto Vallarta.

Standing next to their attorney at a news conference Monday morning: a grieving father, Ricardo Colin, and mother, Esmeralda Garcia.

Garcia wore a necklace with her daughter's name. She also had her daughter’s pacifier, which she keeps with her at all times.

“I honestly don't know how I’m standing here, or how I’m still breathing without her,” said an emotional Garcia.

In Nov. 2021, 2-year-old Grezhia, was among a group of nine family members in Puerto Vallarta to celebrate Garcia's birthday.

Her lawyers say she booked a home on Airbnb after using its app to search for accommodations for a group that included young children.

Attorney Omid Rejali says the tragedy unfolded within 20 minutes after the group arrived.

“Everybody was trying to figure out where they were going to be sleeping, etcetera. Little Grezhia walks up the steps, we suppose, because nobody saw her, and she ends up in the pool,” said Rejali.

Grezhia was found floating in the pool. Eventually, a medical helicopter flew her to Rady Children's Hospital, where she died.

"She is and always will be my everything… I feel anger. My emotions are just out there. I didn’t know grief was until I lived it, until I am living it,” said Garcia.

Two years later, the family is in the process of filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Airbnb.

“Grezhia's death was completely preventable. Airbnb failed to have safety measures in place, which led to this tragedy… Safety shouldn’t be an option. It should be a priority,” said Rejali.

Rejali says safety measures for pools, such as tarps or safety gates, should be required, especially if young children are included in the booking.

The family hopes the lawsuit will lead to a comprehensive changes aimed at safety.

“I don’t want her name, her face to be in vain… I don’t want any family to go through this pain,” said Garcia.

In a statement, Airbnb says "Our hearts go out to the Garcia-Colin family for their tragic loss."

While a spokesperson say they haven't received the lawsuit, she says photos of the pool were on the listing page, also pointing out the company promotes pool safety — including discounts on pool fences — and requires any host to adhere to local laws on pool safety.