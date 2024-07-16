Source: Rep. Mike Levin plans to sign letter in effort to delay Biden's presidential nomination

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Congressman Mike Levin plans to sign a letter penned over concerns regarding the DNC's plan to select the Democratic Presidential Nominee as early as July 21, sources tell ABC 10News.

The letter claims, "There is no legal justification for this extraordinary and unprecedented action which would effectively accelerate the nomination process by nearly a month."

According to Politico, dozens of House Democrats are organizing a plan to speak out about the Democratic effort to nominate President Joe Biden sooner than planned.

"There is no longer any legal reason for moving forward with the extraordinary step of an early nomination by way of 'virtual roll call,' as even many DNC members have admitted," the letter continued.

The letter, however, stopped short of calling on President Joe Biden to step aside.

"As Democratic members of Congress, we represent the spectrum of views on this question. Some of us have called on President Biden to step aside, others have urged him to stay in the race, and still others have deep concerns about the status of the President's campaign but have yet to take a position on what should happen," the letter stated.

Rep. Levin, who represents California's 49th Congressional District, called on President Biden to bow out of the race Friday morning.

Read the full letter below:

The Democratic National Convention will take place from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22 in Chicago.