Sonic boom may be responsible for mysterious noise in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A sonic boom may be responsible for a loud noise that shook windows throughout San Diego County Tuesday, military officials confirmed Saturday.

“So, about the other night…” a tweet from MCAS Miramar read, following by a possible explanation for the phenomenon.

According to the air station, the loud boom may have been caused by aircraft training that took place about 30 miles southwest of San Diego over the ocean.

“There are many different factors that would cause a sonic boom to travel large distances from its source. Variations in temperature and humidity can create atmospheric conditions that can cause sound waves to travel further than at other times,” the news release reads.

Officials say that since the 1970s, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted supersonic flight over land. “However, over the Pacific and at that distance, supersonic speed is within all FAA statutes and military regulations,” the news release continues.

The boom shook windows throughout the county just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At the time, the United States Geological Survey hadn’t reported any major activity in the region.

A spokesperson for Camp Pendleton previously told 10News that training exercises may have been responsible.

