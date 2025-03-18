Some UCSD students filled with excitement and some surprise with both teams making NCAA Tourney

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Both UC San Diego men's & women's basketball teams are in the NCAA Tournament.

Now this is the first time a school's had both teams make it to the tournament in their first year eligible as a Division I team.

Many UC San Diego students have their heads down preparing for and taking winter quarterfinals.

But this week, there's a little something that might distract everyone from their schoolwork.

"I'm not really a big basketball fan but I do keep up with it on Instagram,” Nyree Jarvis, a UCSD sophomore, said. "It's kind of surprising. I'm just like, 'OK, like I see UCSD!'"

"So it's been really exciting hearing them win,” said Irene Chang, a UCSD Freshman.

Both the Tritons' men's and women's basketball teams are going dancing in the NCAA Tournament.

It’s not something the students or faculty are used to in the middle of March.

"I didn't really expect it. I saw that they were playing some better teams at the start of the year and saw them not do as well. When they made the tournament, I was kind of surprised at the end of the year. It was pretty cool,” Henry Rose, a UCSD Senior, said.

The men’s and women’s teams’ magical run is one for the history books.

"I would say the program has definitely evolved in the positive direction. And it's been exciting to watch them so far,” Jorge Mendoza, a UCSD senior, said.

UCSD moved to Division I back in 2020 but had to wait four years for the chance to compete in postseason play.

"You have people talking about both the men's and women's team, and it's great, not only obviously for our athletic department but fantastic for our university,” Heidi VanDerveer, UCSD women's head coach, said

Whether the students are basketball fans or not, they're excited about what punching a ticket to the tournament means for the programs and what's to come.

"Just very excited to see, like, OK, what's our opportunity? Who are we going up against? You know, and honestly, just shout out to UCSD. Both teams, honestly, huge congratulations to them,” Javis said.

The Tritons men’s team will take on the University of Michigan on Thursday in Denver. The women’s team will square off against Southern University in Los Angeles on Wednesday.