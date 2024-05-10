Some Spring Valley residents concerned over proposed homeless tiny home site

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Some Spring Valley neighbors told ABC 10News something is coming to this empty lot on Jamacha Road just off State Route 125.

“They want to put 150 small homes on this site,” said Spring Valley resident Gilbert Chavez.

In March, the County Board of Supervisors approved a plan for tiny homes for the homeless in Spring Valley on Jamacha.

$18.5 million of American Rescue Plan funding is going to be used for the homes, which will be on CalTrans' land.

But some people who live here are unhappy about the site.

“I was actually outraged," David, a concerned resident, said. “I don’t want it in our neighborhood. These other residents who are friends of mine, they don’t want it either. Yes, we want to help the homeless, but this isn’t the way to do it.”

ABC 10News spoke to people who expressed concerns about the tiny home site, including the fast-moving traffic on Jamacha Road, the site's proximity to nearby homes and the proximity of schools.

“There are two schools within stone’s throw distance from where they want to put place this. And I feel like there are better-suited areas and maybe some different options,” Danielle Gilmore, a concerned Spring Valley Resident, said.

Some also feel like the community’s input hasn’t been considered.

County Chairwoman Nora Vargas told ABC 10News in a statement, "Since taking office, I've prioritized addressing our region's homelessness issue head-on. This includes organizing a groundbreaking meeting with 18 cities and the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, securing $22 million in funding from Governor Newsom for encampment solutions, and investing $5.2 million in the Shallow Rental Subsidy Program to prevent senior homelessness, housing 382 seniors. Keeping people housed is critical to breaking the cycle of homelessness, and I am committed to ensuring everyone has access to the housing they deserve."

Her statement also said, "The number of unsheltered people in Spring Valley continues to grow, which has led to numerous inquiries from our community members seeking solutions. Increasing the availability of housing is among the key strategies being considered by San Diego County to address this issue. Currently, we are exploring various options, including transitional housing projects like those successfully implemented in Chula Vista. These initiatives are designed to provide safe, supportive environments. As we progress, the community and local businesses will be integral partners in this process. I am grateful that Governor Newsom has been so supportive in our efforts to break the cycle of homelessness. I am committed to exploring every avenue to ensure safe and healthy communities."

Concerned residents hope there is that communication in being a part of the process.

“We want to be a part of the solution. We don’t want to be our here just making noise and telling everybody no, no, no. We want to work with our representatives,” Chavez said.

