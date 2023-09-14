Some San Diego students weigh in on CSU tuition hike

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s never too early to think about college.

“So, at first I was thinking UCLA for nursing but it’s very competitive. But I do like the thought of staying in San Diego, so I was thinking ultimately SDSU,” Grace Kidnae, a San Diego High School Senior, said.

“I want to go to Howard,” Tsion Alemu, a San Diego High School Sophomore, said.

For some community college students, it’s about planning what’s next.

“I’m wanting to become a mechanic and so I want to do my prerequisites and everything and get my associate degree,” Andres Chet, a San Diego City College Student, said.

Or some may transfer to a four-year university like San Diego State.

“Yes that’s the plan,” Berenitze Abad, a San Diego City College Student, said.

But those currently enrolled at or hoping to enroll at a Cal State University school will soon have to pay more to go there.

On Wednesday, the CSU Board of Trustees approved a tuition increase every year for the next five year starting with the 2024-2025 academic year.

An added stress for those community college students working and hoping to transfer to a CSU university like San Diego State or CSU San Marcos.

“So I’m going to have to be worried about how much more money I have to pay. It’s like a lot more stress than what I already have to do here with my classes, my assignments and all that,” Abad said.

The tuition increase is six percent a year for five-year-period.

A news release from the CSU System stated, “Under the approved proposal, full-time undergraduate tuition will increase by $342 per student beginning in the 2024-25 academic year. The tuition proposal will sunset at the end of 2028-29.”

“It really surprised me. I don’t understand like what would make them; like what exactly would make them raise it by six percent,” Kidnae said.

The CSU System said in it’s news release the revenue from the tuition hike will go towards things like increasing the state university grant program, academic and student support, infrastructure and money to attract and keep outstanding faculty and staff.

A spokesperson with San Diego Community College District told ABC 10News tuition for an in-state student works out to be about $1,100 for full time students.

That’s starting to look like a more fiscally feasible option for some.

“I think ultimately if I do end up getting accepted to SDSU for nursing, but I don’t get a full scholarship, I would end having to go to community,” Kidnae said.

The CSU system stated in its news release that roughly 60 percent of undergrad students who have their tuition fully covered by grants, scholarships. Waivers and other non-loan aid won't pay the increase.

