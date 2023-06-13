Heavy construction equipment falls into trench in Miramar, severs gas and water lines

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A piece of heavy construction equipment went down a trench and severed water and gas lines in Miramar, forcing the closure of a stretch of a busy roadway and leading to evacuations at nearby businesses.

The incident was reported just after 9 a.m. Tuesday near 8040 Miramar Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

For unknown reasons, a construction machine fell into a trench and broke water and gas lines in the process.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews arrived at the scene to assess and repair the gas line. As part of the repair effort, power in the immediate area was turned off by SDG&E.

The response to the incident forced four nearby businesses to evacuate.

No injuries were immediately reported.