Some drivers hit the road to make trips during the Fourth of July travel period

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – AAA Southern California estimates there will be 4.3 million people hitting the road for their Fourth of July weekend travel.

As folks filled up their cars for trips this summer, they vary from short to long.

“I’m only heading to LA for a Dodgers game,” April Rendon said.

“I'm headed from the beautiful San Diego to Yuma,” Holly Hamilton, who was traveling to Arizona, said.

“We’re off to Sedona and Flagstaff,” Neil Bennett said. “I just prefer to stay out of the sky to be honest with you."

It’s a preference for some, but the long weekend could open the door to driving this time around for others.

“I think it falling on a Friday I'm sure helped because I know more people who are off for longer periods, and so yeah, I think that's probably why,” Hamilton said.

But heading out to gas up your car for a trip could be foreboding.

“In my opinion, gas has been going up in prices lately,” Rendon said.

“All I seem to be hearing is more tax on gas if anything,” Bennett said.

On Tuesday, the state’s gas tax went up by 1.6 cents. It’s to keep up with inflation as required by law. Also, stricter fuel standards are in effect.

Despite all that, AAA Southern California said gas prices in the region continue to drop, with regular gas in San Diego County being three cents cheaper than last week and 20 cents cheaper compared to this time last year.

“I’m sure that doesn't hurt because gas has been so high for so long. I'm glad I have a hybrid because that helps; otherwise, I might not be going,” Hamilton said.

“I mean, wherever you fly to, you're going to have to rent a car or do something, so maybe people are just opting to drive their vehicle and just go for it,” Bennett said.