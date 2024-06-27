Solana Beach community opposes SANDAG's train realignment route

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Residents from Solana Beach said they don't want anything to do with SANDAG's rail realignment project.

On Wednesday, the city council and the public listened to a presentation from SANDAG, which earlier this month announced three proposed routes to move the tracks off the eroding bluffs.

Option A, the most expensive option, could cost an estimated $4.1 billion. It would start in Solana Beach and tunnel underground along the Interstate 5 freeway.

The city council and mayor backed their community during the meeting, expressing several concerns about the plan. Many, including the council, say they were blind-sighted by the option that included their city and have worries about its economic and environmental impacts.

Option B would also run underground, starting in Del Mar, at an estimated cost of $2.2 billion. Option C would also start in Del Mar but run underground closer to the coast, at a price tag of $1.8 billion.

A man from Del Mar who attended the meeting asked Solana Beach residents to consider the impact of those other two routes.

SANDAG explained the three possible alternatives are just the beginning of the conversation, saying no decision has been made and they’re still taking public input.

The deadline for the public to submit comments on the project is July 19.