Snow in Julian: Locals prepare for rest of storm while visitors play

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) – Winter weather whipped through Julian on Wednesday, all starting with early morning winds for locals.

“Oh my God! That was crazy. They were like full branches falling down on the roof. And he jumped up into my bed in the middle of the night. So definitely woke me up,” said Justice Calica, a Julian resident.

Those who live down the mountain made the trek up to catch the snow.

“Because I wanted my dogs to run through the snow for the first time. She’s a puppy; she’s only 20 months,” Melinda Ochoa, who was visiting From Escondido, said.

It might be cold in the quant mountain town. But this speaks to what San Diego County is all about for some.

“It’s like the best of all worlds. We get the beach. We get the mountains, snow. We love it,” Naveera Khan, who was visiting From Rancho Bernardo, said.

“You got the beach in 30 minutes; you got the snow in 30 minutes. It’s the best thing we can have in the U.S,” Daaniyal Khan, who was also visiting From Rancho Bernardo, said.

With more snow expected in the forecast, some locals say after being in julian for some time they know how to prepare for this weather.

“I’m like just getting ready to honker down for the next couple days. We have all of our supplies so, we’re kind of just ready," Calica said.

There are four school closures scheduled for Thursday. The County Office of Education is calling off classes for, Julian Union Elementary School District, Julian Union High School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District and Spencer Valley School District.