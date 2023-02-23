Snow continues to pile up in Julian as some look to find their way down the mountain

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) – Visitors and local shops are embracing the winter weather as snow continued to pile up Thursday on San Diego County's mountain areas, including Julian.

“Oh, the snow is just horrific,” said Kenneth Merkes, who’s visiting from Nevada.

“We’ve seen snow like this before, but it has been a while,” said Shyloh Michel, the Head Production Baker at Mom’s Pie House in Julian.

Snow is covering Main Street in Julian on Thursday. It’s not stopping bakers at Mom’s Pie House from dusting the famous apple pies for would-be customers.

“Some of us are still making it in with our all-wheel drive or our four-wheel drive. So we’re still making pies,” Michel said.

There’s a hope the white snow will bring some bring green to this pie shop.

“As long as we know if the roads are clear enough for people to make it up here then, yeah, we definitely always see a lot of people come up,” Michel said.

While local businesses are waiting for visitors to make it up the mountain safely, some are trying to figure out a way down the mountain.

“We’ll make the best of it. Hopefully, we get out of here. We’re going to go down and sit at the gas station and wait for the plow truck, jump behind it because we do have no chains,” Merkes said. “We have mud and snow, but no chains. And it’s supposed to get a lot worse, so we got to get out of here today.”

But the roads are a bit of a concern as folks try to get out of the wild winter weather in San Diego County.

“He said, ‘Oh, we’ll be fine. It’s not going to snow more than three inches. It’s Southern California,’ We wake up and there’s almost a foot this morning, kind of surprised us. So, I’m a little nervous about it,” Laurian Arbo, who’s visiting from Nevada, said.

Caltrans San Diego is reminding people to check the forecast and also check their quick maps for chain requirements and road conditions.