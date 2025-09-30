Sneak peak inside the new Navy SEAL museum coming to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's rich military history has a new landmark with the opening of the city's very own Navy SEAL Museum, just blocks away from iconic sites like the World War 2 Kissing Statue and the USS Midway.

Executive Director Brian Drechsler gave me a sneak peek before the grand opening this weekend.

"With 80 years of rich history - we put a lot in here," Drechsler said.

The museum features numerous interactive exhibits where visitors can engage with SEAL history firsthand. One highlight allows guests to experience piloting a SEAL Delivery Vehicle while the actual equipment hangs above them.

"You're transporting the divers so they can do their operation," Drechsler said.

Galleries spread across two floors take visitors through the evolution of U.S. Navy SEALs, beginning with their origins in World War 2 and continuing through the Cold War, Korea, and Vietnam conflicts.

"This is a great venue to inform people of what's really going on, educate them on the broader spectrum of all these things," said Bob Schoultz, a retired Navy SEAL and museum guide.

The museum walls display authentic Navy SEAL weapons, equipment, and uniforms. High-stakes operations are presented through informative text, interactive touch pad screens, and documentary videos. One notable video depicts the mission to take down Osama bin Laden, narrated by the admiral who led the operation.

"You've got common people with the uncommon desire to serve their country," Drechsler said.

Drechsler hopes the museum will provide more than just education for visitors.

"I hope they're inspired. But then they want to be part of something bigger than themselves. That's one of the aspects that makes this country great," Drechsler said.

The museum aims to inspire younger generations to consider becoming SEALs themselves, or to pursue other paths of service as volunteers or teachers – encouraging all visitors to lead lives dedicated to serving others.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.