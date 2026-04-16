Snapdragon Stadium to host international friendlies before World Cup

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Snapdragon Stadium will play host to two international friendly soccer matches: Switzerland vs. Australia on June 6, and Colombia vs. Jordan on June 7.

All four teams are headed to the world's most popular sporting event, the World Cup, being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer. Switzerland -- along with New Zealand -- have made San Diego their home base for the tournament.

Tickets for the "Countdown to '26" matches in early June are on sale now at SanDiegoFC.com/CountdownTo26.

"We're excited to work with [San Diego Football Club] to bring these matches to our soccer fans throughout the region," said Mark Neville, CEO of Sports San Diego. "Fans from these nations, alongside local fans of the beautiful game, will experience the electric atmosphere of international soccer right here in San Diego. We're thrilled to be hosting these friendlies."

The Swiss will come to San Diego on June 2 to begin preparations for the tournament.

"We are very happy to be able to test against a strong opponent in San Diego exactly one week before our opening World Cup match," said Switzerland National Team Head Coach Murat Yakin. "The game will take place in a modern MLS stadium, which will give the players an initial feel for the World Cup atmosphere. In addition to its sporting relevance, the match against the strong Australian team is also valuable in helping us adapt to the climatic conditions in the United States.

"We are very happy to call San Diego our home during the World Cup, hope to win the local community behind us, and would love to see Swiss fans in California come out to support us."

Australia is based out of the Bay Area for the duration of its time in the World Cup.

"We look forward to playing another match in California, which will serve as our FIFA World Cup 2026 home, with our base camp located in the San Francisco Bay Area," said Heather Garriock, executive director for Football Australia. "As our final friendly before the World Cup, this will be a crucial fixture for the CommBank Socceroos and Head Coach Tony Popovic."

According to Sports San Diego, the Colombia vs. Jordan match will be Colombia's final preparation match before making their way to their official basecamp in Guadalajara, Mexico. Colombia is ranked 13th in the FIFA world rankings, will play its first two matches during this summer's tournament in Mexico. Jordan will play its first two group stage matches in Santa Clara.

"From day one, our vision has been to establish San Diego as a true epicenter of football in the United States and on the global stage," said SDFC CEO Tomm Penn. "We believe this city has the passion, diversity, and infrastructure to be at the forefront of the game, and hosting these international matches at Snapdragon Stadium reflects that ambition -- bringing world-class teams to our community as they prepare for the biggest stage in international football this summer."

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.