Small plane lands in water off Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews responded to reports of a small plane that landed in the water off Mission Beach late Tuesday morning.

San Diego Police, per information provided by San Diego Lifeguards, said a Cessna landed in the water at around 11:30 a.m. just west of Tower 16, near the 700 block of Jersey Court and north of Belmont Park.

According to lifeguards, the aircraft first landed in the water but it was moved to the sand as of 11:45 a.m.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said the two people on the plane were not injured.