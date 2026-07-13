Small Changes to San Diego County Gas Prices

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County fell three-tenths of a cent today to $5.452. The average price is 3.2 cents more than one week ago, 35.2 cents less than one month ago and 85.1 cents higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has increased 76.6 cents since the start of the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.

The national average price fell six-tenths of a cent to $3.876. It is

7.2 cents more than one week ago, 23.2 cents less than one month ago and 71.8

cents more than one year ago. It has increased 89.4 cents since the attack on

Iran.

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