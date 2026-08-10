Small change to San Diego County gas prices

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the sixth consecutive day today but barely, decreasing two-tenths of a cent to $5.692.

The average price is 5.6 cents less than one week ago, but 24.3 cents more than one month ago and $1.131 more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has increased $1.006 since the start of the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.

The national average price dropped 1 cent to $4.012, its ninth consecutive decrease. The national average price is 8.4 cents less than one week ago, but 16.6 cents more than one month ago and 86.7 cents more than one year ago. It has increased $1.03 since the attack on Iran. ``Gas prices typically start going down this time of year, as many schools and universities begin fall semesters, and fewer people are taking road trips compared to earlier in the summer,'' the AAA said Thursday.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

