Small businesses in San Diego explain how supply chain backup is impacting their business

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The sight of container ships stacking on top of each other is happening at plenty of major ports in the U.S. It's bringing an impact that small business owners here in San Diego aren't rolling out the welcome wagon for.

"It's hard to stay strong anymore. First, the businesses were gone for like 16, 17 months and now after that we have to deal with this,” said Farahnaz Mahmoudi, owner of Magic Touch Cleaners

Mahmoudi runs two dry cleaners in San Diego. The issues with the supply chain backup are taking a toll.

"We don't get enough supply anymore. We are short in hangers. We are short in all kind of supply, spotting supply, solvent and even wedding gown boxes,” Mahmoudi said.

Mahmoudi has been running her business for 32 years. She said getting those supplies has never been this bad.

"It's not only me. I talked to a lot of dry cleaners all over the nation and they all have supply problems. They all worry about what's going to happen,” Mahmoudi said.

Other industries are feeling the backlog blows.

Brian Miller, the owner of Geppetto’s Toys in San Diego, told ABC 10News that while he is able to keep the shelves stocked, it's still doing pandemic pivots.

“I was on the phone with a supplier, three different suppliers, this morning checking on things that I have on order,” Miller said. “And, out of each of them maybe had six things ordered, two of them aren't going to come, two are going to come in January and two are going to come by the holidays so it's navigating those waters."

Miller's been in business almost 30 years and he's had to cast a wider-than-normal net in order to get whatever he can for customers to buy.

Regardless of what business you're in, it's a tough and challenging time to be in business.

"We're still pivoting. It's not over so, we're managing the supply chain. But it is very different (than) before, it takes managing and it is stressful,” Miller said.

"It's a very big issue. So, all I can tell them is good luck,” Mahmoudi said.

Both businesses have made some adjustments with the backlog.

Miller said they're limiting the number of some hot ticket items that can be bought so they're available more people can get them.

The owner of Magic Cleaners told ABC 10News she's asking for people to return their hangers so her business can reuse them.