Small business prepares for 2022 holiday shopping

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Inside her warehouse in Otay Mesa, Daisy Romero prepares for the holiday shopping season in 2022.

“It’s been madness,” said Romero, who is the CEO and founder of El Cholo’s Kid. “It’s exciting though to see because e-commerce has been a little bit slow this year just because people are feeling a little bit insecure.”

That insecurity is being felt by more than just Romero’s customers.

A survey done by Intuit QuickBooks shows talking to nearly 10,000 adults shows 66 percent of Americans will be buy fewer gifts during 2022 holiday season.

“People are directing their money, their purchases to more travel or experiential stuff rather than e-commerce. So, I have seen the difference, you know, last year compared to now which, you know, the market did contract a bit,” Romero said.

The Intuit survey also showing that nearly eight out of 10 small businesses say this holiday season revenue more important to their financial health compared to last year.

“This season is really make or break,” Romero said.

“Everybody has money that needs to be allocated a certain way and small businesses are suffering right now because of everything that is happening. But this year does feel a lot more urgent.”

And as Romero urgently tries to get her one of kind handbags into her consumers, she knows that people may spend even less if things get worse.

“If you’re chosen between food and shelter, you’re not going have the money or the resources to be focusing on things; this is just extra you know? Buying bags isn’t going to give you shelter so, it’s definitely going to be an issue if things keep trending downwards,” Romero said.