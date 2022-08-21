Slight decrease extends run of dropping average gas prices to 67 days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped two-tenths to a cent Sunday to $5.294, its lowest amount since March 5 and 66th decrease in 67 days.

The average price has decreased $1.079, including 1 cent Saturday, since rising to a record $6.373 on June 15, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped for 59 consecutive days, rose one-tenth of a cent last Sunday and resumed declining Monday.

The average price is 6.4 cents less than one week ago and 49.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 94.7 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 68th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.904. It has dropped $1.112 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including 1 cent Saturday.

The national average price is 5.5 cents less than one week ago and 53.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 73.8 cents more than one year ago.

