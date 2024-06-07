Skateboarder seriously injured, woman arrested in Fox Canyon hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A skateboarder was seriously injured in the Fox Canyon neighborhood when he was struck by a motorist who was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, the San Diego Police Department said.

The crash happened at 11:52 p.m. Thursday when a 20-year-old woman was driving a 2009 Honda Accord — allegedly at a high rate of speed — southbound in the 3600 block of Euclid Avenue when she struck the skateboarder and drove away from the scene, said SDPD Sgt. C. Leisz.

The woman was then involved in another collision at 2500 46th Street before driving away from that scene, Leisz added.

According to police, the woman was arrested three hours later after her vehicle — which had a caved-in windshield — was located at Fairmount Avenue near Interstate 8.

The skateboarder sustained serious head and torso trauma and the injuries were considered to be life-threatening, Leisz said. The woman was not injured.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were handling the investigation.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.