Sixteen people arrested for alleged roles in Escondido drug traffic ring

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Sixteen alleged members of an Escondido-based drug trafficking organization that allegedly dealt fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and Adderall were arrested Tuesday.

The arrests came at the conclusion of a 16-month investigation that led to two indictments charging the defendants with crimes that include drug trafficking, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to commit money laundering offenses.

Among those charged are two of the organization's alleged leaders, Escondido residents Hector Armando Espinoza, 29, and Demetrius Collins, 34.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Collins agreed to sell an undercover agent thousands of fentanyl pills, as well as methamphetamine, on two separate occasions last year. The agent was told to send money to another co-defendant's residence in Escondido, then Collins allegedly mailed the drugs to the agent.

Espinoza allegedly provided the drugs that were part of those sales, but after discovering a tracking device that law enforcement placed on his vehicle, he allegedly had others conduct drug distribution activities on his behalf.

During a law enforcement operation that saw search warrants served throughout Southern California and Virginia, all 16 defendants were taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Haden said in a statement, "This group was flooding our community with methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and prescription pills — drugs that tear families apart and put lives at risk."

