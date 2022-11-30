Watch Now
Multiple sailors hurt in fire aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

200108-N-XG173-1018 PEARL HARBOR (Jan. 8, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as part of an around-the-world deployment that includes a homeport shift to San Diego. Abraham Lincoln has been underway in support of maritime security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation since April 1, 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aja B. Jackson/Released)
Posted at 9:49 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 13:13:19-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln caused minor injuries to nine sailors, a U.S. Navy spokesman announced Wednesday.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning, and was extinguished by the crew. All the injured sailors were being treated on board the vessel.

According to Navy officials, the USS Abraham Lincoln was conducting routine operations about 30 miles off the coast of Southern California when the incident occurred.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The carrier will continue to operate in the area.

