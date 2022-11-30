Multiple sailors hurt in fire aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln caused minor injuries to nine sailors, a U.S. Navy spokesman announced Wednesday.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning, and was extinguished by the crew. All the injured sailors were being treated on board the vessel.

According to Navy officials, the USS Abraham Lincoln was conducting routine operations about 30 miles off the coast of Southern California when the incident occurred.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The carrier will continue to operate in the area.