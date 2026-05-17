Six pre-dawn rubbish fires break out near Birdland, Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was arrested near Sharp Memorial Hospital this morning on suspicion of setting six pre-dawn fires in the Birdland and

Kearny Mesa neighborhoods, authorities said.

Five of the fires broke out within one hour, beginning at 4:05 a.m.

Sunday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The sixth fire broke out at 5:40 a.m. on Linda Vista Road between Mesa College Drive and Markham Street.

Dumpsters, rubbish and one tree were set ablaze before the

unidentified suspect was arrested, according to the SDPD watch commander.

The suspect was allegedly seen in the area by a hospital security guard and a passerby, who called police. Officers were able to identify the suspect with the help of hospital security camera footage, according to the SDPD.

No injuries or structural damage were reported.

The SDFRD Metro Arson Strike Team was investigating the fires,

according to a SDFRD spokesman.

The fires broke out at the following locations:

-- 4:05 a.m., Health Center Drive between Vista Hill Avenue and Frost

Street near Sharp Memorial Hospital.

-- 4:37 a.m., Linda Vista Road at Mesa College Drive and Markham

Street near Kearny High School and Mesa College.

-- 4:39 a.m., Health Center Drive between Vista Hill Avenue and Frost

Street.

-- 4:43 a.m., Birmingham Drive and Birmingham Way near Rady Children's

Hospital.

-- 4:59 a.m., Frost Street between Health Center Drive and Children's Way.

-- 5:40 a.m., Linda Vista Road between Mesa College Drive and Markham

Street.

Anyone with information about the fires was asked to contact Crime

Stoppers at 619-235-8477.

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