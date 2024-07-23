Six months after historic flooding in San Diego County, some remain homeless

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Six months after the historic flooding led to so much devastation, some flood survivors are still struggling to get back on their feet.

“The last six months, just sad, very sad,” said Paula Pineda.

For the Pineda and Gomez families, the memories of the day that changed their lives remain vivid. Both families lived in first-floor apartments at a complex on National Avenue in Mountain View.

“She was standing up, holding kids with her hands,” said Pineda.

Paula recounts how her grown daughters held her young children in chest-high water.

Carla Gomez can’t forget her apartment, swamped by floodwaters.

Both families would lose everything. Neither had insurance.

“It's been terrible. Really terrible," said Paula’s husband, Elmer Pineda.

Elmer said he and his wife received $11,000 from FEMA. They’re not sure when their apartment will be repaired. They both lost full-time jobs in the past six months and are struggling to get into an apartment.

After the hotel vouchers overseen by the County expired last month, the couple says they and their 17-year-old daughter were placed in a homeless shelter by the San Diego Housing Commission.

Meanwhile, Gomez says she and her 13-year-old son are on the wait list with the SD Housing Commission.

“I feel frustrated. I feel like there's no more help. We are on our own,” said Gomez.

Gomez and her son sometimes sleep in their car, and sometimes, they stay at a friend's home.

On other nights, they sleep in a tent on the beach in Imperial Beach. Gomez tells her son that they're going camping.

"I feel like I'm drifting. I feel bad for my son: that he has no home, no stability,” said Gomez.

Gomez, who lost her job as a painter while dealing with flood-related issues, is searching for work. When asked what keeps her going, she answers that her son gives her all her hope.

The Pineda family says they've been told their shelter placement will take two to five more months. They're not sure what they will do if they don't have an apartment by then.