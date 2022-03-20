Watch
Six drivers arrested in overnight DUI checkpoint in downtown San Diego

Posted at 8:53 AM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 11:53:13-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Six drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence during an overnight DUI/driver license checkpoint in downtown San Diego, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A total of 1,478 vehicles passed through the checkpoint at 1400 G Street that began on Saturday at 10:25 p.m. and ended on Sunday at 1:30 a.m.

Police said six vehicles were impounded, and one driver was cited or arrested for driving a car unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

