Six drivers arrested after Pacific Beach DUI checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Six drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a checkpoint in Pacific Beach, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint was set up by the San Diego Police Department between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday at 2700 Garnet Ave., according to Officer Anthony Obregon.

Of the 2,081 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, 856 vehicles were screened and seven drivers were evaluated, the officer said.

Two drivers were issued citations and six vehicles were impounded.

Police were scheduled to conduct another DUI and driver license checkpoint or DUI saturation patrol later Saturday, Obregon said.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.