Sinkhole in Encinitas grows after rainfall, City repairs will last through April

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — A sinkhole in Encinitas that was once between 6 and 8 feet long just got bigger.

On Saturday, the city announced recent rainfall caused the sinkhole off of Lake Drive in Cardiff to expand.

Construction work on the sinkhole is now expected to last through April.

One man said "Wow" when asked his reaction to the news.

"They're trying to fix it properly, I guess, for the longterm, so it doesn't happen again," he continued.

10News initially reported on the sinkhole at the end of February.

The city says earlier this month, they had approved an emergency declaration to repair the problem stemming from a pipe installed by the county before the city incorporated.

The construction required road closures initially expected to last three to four weeks, which will likely be longer now.

"I do teach in the local elementary school and it is impacting the commute," said one neighbor.

Dozens gathered around the construction site on Sunday morning to see how large the sinkhole has become.

"This is the biggest news in Cardiff it seems," said one man.

One board member for the Cardiff Park Homeowners Association says the city has not reached out to the association regarding the sinkhole, which sits yards away from homes.

The city sent 10News the following statement:

"A letter was sent to the homes that were impacted by the road closure and detour that was put in place a few weeks back. We will determine what other communication needs to go out to residents regarding the sinkhole. We continue to update our social media with sink hole updates that folks can access."