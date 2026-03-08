Single-vehicle crash kills driver in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 28-year-old man died Saturday when his vehicle crashed into a tree in Sorrento Valley.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department responded at 5:40 a.m. Saturday to a report of a vehicle on fire and a person down in the street in 6500 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard near Flanders Drive, according to Officer Dave O'Brien.

When officers arrived, they found a 2009 BMW 3-series sedan that had been speeding eastbound had crashed into a tree and the driver had been ejected, police said.

"For an unknown reason the BMW swerved left onto the center median and collided with a tree," O'Brien said. "The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The SDPD Traffic Division was handling the investigation and DUI was suspected to be a factor in the collision, police said.

Mira Mesa Boulevard was closed in both directions between Flanders Drive and Genetic Center Drive while officers investigated.

The driver's name was not released. No other injuries were reported.

