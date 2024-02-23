Single mom trying to recover from 2nd flood in 4 months at Spring Valley home

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - A single mom faces a daunting road to recovery after two floods at her home in Spring Valley in the past four months.

“My kids’ bedroom, part of the ceiling was removed,” said Amanda Haley.

For Haley, the sight is a familiar one.

“Frustrating — very frustrating,” said Haley.

That frustration, says the single mom of 6-year-old twins, came pouring down on Jan. 22, when the pounding rain flooded the balcony of her townhouse before submerging other parts of her home, including the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

“My mother was alone at home. Showers of water coming through all six of the light fixtures,” said Haley. “It's shocking, tumultuous. It’s surreal.”

Surreal, because it's the second flood her family has dealt with since November.

Early that month, the roots of a large tree right next to the home tunneled under the foundation and right through the main sewer line.

When contractors removed the root, it caused a pipe burst, flooding several rooms. Insurance covered most of the cost. The family was out of their home for nearly a month.

They had just settled back in, when the rain ushered in flood waters.

Days later, Haley learned her insurance wouldn't be covering this flood. She didn’t have flood insurance.

“I was full of fear, couldn't breathe. I was pacing back and forth with a co-worker and crying,” said Haley.

Haley, who works as a house manager and chef at a women’s treatment facility, hired a restoration company for the dry out -- and is dreading the bill. The total bill, including the rebuild, could run more than $50,000.

She's also worried about her kids, Tabitha and Roy.

“It’s very difficult watching my kids with their frustration. My son’s teacher told me Roy came to her and said, ‘I don’t want my house to flood again on another rainy day,’” said Haley.

Haley says she's grateful for family and friends, helping her with a place to stay and free labor.

“Absolutely I will emerge form this… I can't left my kids down,” said Haley.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Haley's family with flood-related expenses.