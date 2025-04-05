Single mom of three kids gets refurbished car

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For Ashley Gandolfo and her three kids, life hasn't been easy.

About 10 years ago, her husband passed away less than a year after they got married.

Ashley was also diagnosed with heart conditions. It took some time for her to get back on her feet, only to get knocked back again.

The family's only car stopped working.

“We had college coming up and college applications and three kids in sports, and our car completely died," said Ashley.

On Friday, everything changed.

Ashley was gifted with a refurbished car by the group, Recycled Rides.

"“We're not going to have to rent cars or borrow cars," said Ashley. "We're not going to have to squish in the back seat together, there's four doors.”

Local businesses and nonprofits partner together to donate cars to people in need of reliable transportation.

"You're able to do more than just fix their car, you're not just about making money, but you want to give back to the community," said Patrick O'Neill, the owner of Body Shop Express in Point Loma.

The program has given back to people like Ashley.

"Thankful it's…it's an understatement…I mean, there's no words to describe," said Ashley.