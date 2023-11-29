Single mom killed in suspected DUI crash in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) - Family and friends mourn the loss of a single mom and sous-chef killed in a suspected DUI crash in Ramona over the weekend.

In Ramona, two sisters remain lost in grief. “I feel constant emptiness,” said Julia Ortiz.

“A part of our heart has been taken from us, and we’re broken,” said Carolina Ortiz.

Andrea Ortiz, captured joyfully celebrating her 44th birthday in recent family videos, met a tragic end on Saturday morning.

As a sous-chef at Vintana Wine + Dine in Escondido, she drove to work on the state Route 78. Around 7:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol said just west of Weekend Villa Road, an eastbound pickup crossed the yellow line, crashing head-on into Andrea's SUV, causing her vehicle to roll down an embankment. Andrea died at the scene.

The CHP said the other driver fled the scene.

“Irresponsible. You don't care for life. Zero remorse over what you did,” said Carolina.

The sisters call Andrea a talented, hard-working chef who had worked at Vintana for about 15 years. They also said she was a dedicated single mom to her three daughters, ages 17 and 18 among them.

“She was loving, very selfless, and lived for her daughters,” said Julia.

“Just devastated. It’s something that has completely changed our lives forever. My sister did nothing to deserve this,” said Carolina.

The CHP arrested 26-year-old Abel Garcia-Luna at his Ramona home later, on charges of Suspicion of DUI, Hit and Run, and Vehicular Manslaughter.

“We definitely want him to be brought to justice,” said Carolina.

When it comes to drinking and driving, loved ones have this message for others.

“Think about it twice … You don’t know whose family will be left empty,” said Julia.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with expenses in support of Andrea’s children.

