Single mom, cancer patient facing flooding at Logan Heights apartment -- again

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - For the second time in just over two weeks, a Logan Heights family is dealing with flooding in their apartment, the latest setback in a string of losses and heartbreak.

After several days of rain, it was pain revisited.

“It was a flashback of the first flood,” said Millan Munoz, 16.

Inside an apartment on Martin Avenue, the only bedroom flooded again. This time it was a several inches of water. A small hole in the cement wall is a possible culprit.

Maria Godinez, 40, and her 3 kids, including her Millan, have lived in here for 13 years.

Three Mondays ago, as rain submerged streets in Logan Heights, Millan recorded the pounding rain, before floodwaters swamped the apartment with several feet of water.

In the back yard is a pile of furniture and other items. Nearly all their belongings were lost to the flood.

Godinez didn't have renters insurance.

“I'm sad. I lost everything,” said Godinez,

The setback is the latest heartbreak for Godinez.

In 2020, she lost her husband Pablo, to COVID.

“I lost my world,” said Godinez.

Two years ago, Godinez was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. After several surgeries, she finished her latest round of chemotherapy a few months ago. A checkup in a few weeks will reveal more about her prognosis.

“Can't eat. Sleeping, tired,” said Godinez.

During her cancer battle, she continues to work as a housekeeper.

Now, with the losses from the floods, her emotions have become difficult to bear.

“It’s a lot. It’s hard. I failed my children,” said Godinez,

Godinez says she thinks about her children, so she can keep going.

“From my side, I think she's the best mom in the world. What I’m trying to do is make her proud and help her,” said Millan.

Millan is looking to find a job to help out the family.

Meanwhile, Godinez did receive some hotel vouchers, but they just ran out. Her family is now facing many unknowns.

“I feel like I’m floating, stranded in the ocean … But my mom is strong. She can do anything,” said Millan.

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help the family find a new apartment and other flood related expenses.