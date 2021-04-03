Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Strand, Coronado beaches closed after sewage contamination

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stock photo
A sign warns swimmers not to enter the water after sewage-contaminated water entered Imperial Beach's coastline.
Sewage-contaminated runoff in Tijuana River prompts Imperial Beach water closure
Posted at 2:09 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 17:10:53-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sewage contamination from the Tijuana River caused the closure Saturday of the Silver Strand and Coronado shorelines, San Diego County environmental health officials said.

The Department of Environmental Health and Quality said signs warning of the contamination would remain in place until samples of the ocean water indicate that it is safe for recreational use.

"Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary and observations indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the international border to the Silver Strand and Coronado shorelines," the department said.

The department extended previous water closure notices at the Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach areas to include the Silver Strand and Coronado beaches because flows from the Tijuana River continued to move north.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OR DONATE TODAY!

March for Babies