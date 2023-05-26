Sig alert issued after man fatally struck by car in Colina Del Sol

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A sig alert has been issued for at least four hours after a man was hit and killed by a car in San Diego's Colina Del Sol neighborhood Thursday night.

According to San Diego Police, officers received a call around 9:24 p.m. about a male pedestrian being struck by a car in the 5000 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver stayed at the scene once authorities arrived.

SDPD says the streets in the area will be blocked off until further notice.