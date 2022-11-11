Siblings swept away by storm current in Tijuana

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) — A brother and sister were swept away in Tijuana on Tuesday night after a storm brought heavy downpours and flooded much of the city.

The desperate search to find them ended tragically Thursday, as authorities confirmed the siblings did not survive.

Now, friends on the U.S. side of the border are trying to help the siblings' parents who have lost two children.

A friend says the pair were in a fender bender that left their car close to the current, and while trying to get to safety, they were taken over.

According to ABC 10News’ reporting partner Televisa, Mexican rescue crews found the car that same night but not the brother and sister.

Crews found 16-year-old Rebecca, Wednesday morning and found her brother Hugo on Thursday afternoon.

Tijuana's mayor says the city will offer to help the family with the siblings' funeral expenses.

Friends in Bonita created a GoFundMe account to collect money for the siblings' parents to help them with any other costs that might come up.

