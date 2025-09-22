Shots fired during dispute between neighbors in Jamul, man arrested

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) – A dispute between neighbors in unincorporated Jamul led to gunfire and the arrest of a 45-year-old man, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to a community just after 3 p.m. Sunday due to reports of shots fired in the area.

Responding deputies determined one person, identified as Daniel Ames, opened fire at a home during an apparent dispute between neighbors.

No one was injured, but sheriff’s officials said a residence was hit by gunfire.

Several people were detained, but only Ames was arrested in connection with the shooting, according to officials.

Sheriff’s officials stated Ames was booked into San Diego Central Jail for an unrelated felony warrant and a felony charge of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the incident.