Shoppers kick off Black Friday shopping at South Bay outlet mall

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – Hundreds of shoppers got a jump start on their holiday shopping at the Las Americas Premium Outlets on Black Friday.

ABC 10News was there as lines wrapped around many of the stores before sunrise, all for the best deals ranging from 25% to 75% off.

Several shoppers told ABC 10News that they did not mind waiting in lines when the price was just right.

"I feel like it’s worth it just because of the fun of it. You’re gonna wait, but you might get the best deals," said shopper Emmanuel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and his wife Minette arrived at the outlet mall right when it opened at 6 a.m. While Black Friday is a tradition for some, this year was Minette's first time.

“I’m from the Philippines, so everything is new for me," she said. "We’re just looking for good stuff so we can also give the gifts for family and friends … Christmas is coming.”

The Gonzalez family said it was overwhelming and crowded, but it was worth the wait.