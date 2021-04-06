Shooting victim found at Chula Vista homeless encampment

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 28-year-old man living in a Chula Vista homeless encampment was hospitalized with two gunshot wounds Tuesday after walking back to the encampment from an unknown location, a police lieutenant said.

Dispatchers received a 911 call requesting help for a shooting victim shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday at an encampment underneath the Interstate 805/state Route 54 interchange near North Second Avenue, Chula Vista police Lt. David Oyos said.

Medics took the 28-year-old shooting victim to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and was in stable condition Tuesday morning, Oyos said.

Investigators believe the man was shot elsewhere, but the victim was unable to provide details about where the shooting occurred, the lieutenant said.

A suspect description was not immediately available.