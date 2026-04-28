Shooting threat prompts police investigation at Montgomery High School

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Montgomery High School student's alleged threats to carry out a shooting at the Otay Mesa campus prompted a San Diego police investigation Tuesday.

Classmates of the youth who allegedly made the threats of violence reported the purported crime Tuesday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

By midday, officers had identified the suspect — who was not at the Palm Avenue campus — and were seeking to make contact with that student, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

The incident did not lead to a lockdown or other increased security measures at the school, said Nadege Johnson, spokesperson for Sweetwater Union High School District.

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