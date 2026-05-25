Shooting threat at San Diego Zoo determined to be hoax

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police investigated a potential threat at the San Diego Zoo Sunday, but officers found no evidence of danger.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a person called police in Kern County at around 1:10 p.m. and said they were planning a shooting at the San Diego Zoo's lion enclosure.

SDPD units already working at the zoo responded alongside additional officers, according to the department.

Police searched the area and reviewed surveillance footage for a suspect, but nothing suspicious was found.

Department officials said police were maintaining a presence at the zoo.

In a statement on the San Diego Zoo Facebook page, officials said, "Today, we were made aware of a potentially dangerous threat directed at the San Diego Zoo. Upon investigation, the San Diego Police Department determined it was a hoax and there is no active threat to guests at this time.

The safety and well-being of our wildlife, team members, and guests remain our highest priority. We appreciate the understanding and support of our community during this time."

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