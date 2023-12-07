Shooting leaves man dead in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — The sheriff's dept. says someone was shot and killed in a quiet Ramona neighborhood Tue. night. It happened in the middle of the road, in an area with more farmland than houses.

Andrew Smisek woke up to police lights just outside his backyard, where he runs a shelter for senior dogs called the Frosted Faces Foundation.

"We went up there to just look to see what was happening," said Smisek. "We didn’t really know what was going on, but we saw that they were blocking off the back of Haverford Road. This morning we found out that it was a homicide."

The dogs woke up too.

The shooting happened just before midnight on the corner of Haverford Rd. and Highway 78. Deputies say they found a man with gunshot wounds in his truck. He died Wed. morning.

"It’s a little unsettling having it so close, you know, right in our backyard," said Smisek.

Even more unsettling for Andrew? Law enforcement is still searching for the gunman.

"The detective ensured us that we should still feel like we’re fairly safe, that this is probably a personal issue. And there’s not some sort of mass murderer out there or something," said Smisek. "But it is still unsettling, and we’re hoping that they catch him soon."

Until then, Smisek and the dogs are forced to wait.

"We’ve been here for about seven years. We’ve never had anything like this happen," said Smisek. "There’s been some accidents on the highway, as you can imagine, but no crime like this before. So it’s definitely a first."

If you know anything about this shooting, contact the sheriff's dept. homicide unit.