Shooting in Sherman Heights leaves woman injured, San Diego police investigating

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police are on the scene of a shooting in the Sherman Heights neighborhood where a woman was struck in the leg Wednesday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 5:31 p.m. about a shooting in the 5400 block of Imperial Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in one of her legs. The victim was taken to a local hospital and she is expected to survive her injuries.

SDPD does not have anyone in custody at this time.