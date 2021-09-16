Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shooting in Sherman Heights leaves woman injured, San Diego police investigating

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 6:35 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 21:42:10-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police are on the scene of a shooting in the Sherman Heights neighborhood where a woman was struck in the leg Wednesday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 5:31 p.m. about a shooting in the 5400 block of Imperial Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in one of her legs. The victim was taken to a local hospital and she is expected to survive her injuries.

SDPD does not have anyone in custody at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE