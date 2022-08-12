Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shooting in La Mesa leaves 1 dead

La Mesa Police Department
ABC 10News
La Mesa Police Department
Posted at 12:13 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 15:13:23-04

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A shooting outside of a La Mesa gas station Friday morning left one person dead and prompted a police search for the suspected shooter.

La Mesa Police told ABC 10News the shooting happened at around 9:40 a.m. at a gas station on University Avenue and Parks Avenue.

According to police, a 44-year-old man was shot during what was described as a verbal altercation.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

A description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.

LMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations