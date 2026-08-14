Shooting deaths of Mira Mesa couple ruled murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Investigators have determined that the deaths of a couple found fatally shot last week in their Mira Mesa home were a case of murder-suicide carried out by the husband, authorities reported today.

Patrol officers responding to reports of suspicious activity in the 10100 block of Summerview Court about 7 p.m. Friday arrived to find Todd Teresi, 61, and his 78-year-old wife, Tere Silentwater-Teresi, suffering from gunshot wounds in their garage, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The woman died at the scene, SDPD acting Lt. Chris Leahy said.

Paramedics took Teresi to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have concluded that Teresi gunned down his wife before shooting himself, according to police.

``No outstanding suspects are being sought,'' Leahy said Thursday.

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