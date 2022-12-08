Sheriff’s officials: Road rage incident in Vista ends in 2 arrests, vehicle in flames

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A road rage incident in Vista on Wednesday morning ended with two arrests, one car bursting into flames and a trip to the hospital.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, an Acura and a Nissan were involved in a road rage incident on Foothill Drive near Bonair Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The Acura, occupied by a 20-year-old driver, Juan Estrada and a 19-year-old passenger, Julian Olea, pulled up beside the Nissan and shot out the Nissan's side windows with a pellet gun, according to sheriff’s officials.

Both passengers in the Nissan were not hit by the pellets, officials said.

The confrontation continued though, at a high rate of speed, causing the Acura to crash into a Scion and a Chevy truck stopped at the intersection of Foothill Drive and Vale Terrace Drive, according to sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s officials said the Acura burst into flames as a result of the collisions.

Deputies from the Vista Sheriff's Station and the Vista Fire Department arrived on the scene and began emptying out the trunk of the Acura to remove personal property for the occupants when they noticed trash bags containing large quantities of illicit drugs and marijuana in the vehicle, the sheriff's department reported.

Estrada and Olea were arrested by deputies on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and drug sales, both were booked into the Vista Detention Facility without further incident, according to sheriff’s officials.

The driver of the Scion was taken to a hospital with a complaint of pain, but no serious injuries were reported, according to authorities.

It was unclear as to what started the altercation.