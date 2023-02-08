Sheriff's officials: Reported kidnapping attempt near Lakeside school unfounded

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A reported kidnapping attempt near a Lakeside school was determined to be unfounded, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

In a press release, sheriff’s officials stated: “After further investigation, detectives from the Lakeside Sheriff's Substation have determined the attempted kidnapping incident near Lakeside Middle School on Tuesday, February 7 was unfounded. There is no danger to the community. We thank the public and the media for their cooperation and understanding.”

In the initial report, three students told deputies that they were walking to Lakeside Middle School, in the 11900 block of Woodside Avenue, just after 8 a.m. when a car pulled up next to them.

The students said someone in the backseat opened a car door and tried to grab one of them. Sheriff’s officials said the students ran away and reported the incident at Lakeside Middle School.

Officials said the students provided a description of the man they said tried to grab one of them, as well as a description of the vehicle that pulled up next to them.